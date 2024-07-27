Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri followed the recent developments on Lebanon's southern border.



To address the situation, Berri received a call from the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.



During the call, the Speaker of the Parliament stated that "Lebanon's southern border villages have been under continuous Israeli aggression for over nine months. During this time, the Israeli military has used internationally banned weapons, such as white phosphorus, against civilians, farmland, medical teams, and journalists."



He added, "Despite these blatant Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, Lebanon and its resistance remain committed to this resolution and the rules of engagement by refraining from targeting civilians."



He confirmed, "The resistance's denial of involvement in today's incident in Majdal Shams strongly reaffirms this commitment and underscores that neither Lebanon nor the resistance is responsible for what occurred."