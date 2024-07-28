US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

In the past two days, contacts have been ongoing between several major parties to avoid a wide-scale war between Lebanon and Israel.



Meanwhile, US President Biden's senior adviser, Amos Hochstein, said in a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday night that if Israel attacks Beirut in response to Hezbollah's alleged attack on Majdal Shams, the situation could get out of control, an Israeli senior official said, according to what Barak Ravid, a political reporter for Axios, reported.