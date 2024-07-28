US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 13:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

In the past two days, contacts have been ongoing between several major parties to avoid a wide-scale war between Lebanon and Israel.

Meanwhile, US President Biden's senior adviser, Amos Hochstein, said in a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday night that if Israel attacks Beirut in response to Hezbollah's alleged attack on Majdal Shams, the situation could get out of control, an Israeli senior official said, according to what Barak Ravid, a political reporter for Axios, reported.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Amos Hochstein

Beirut

Yoav Gallant

Majdal Shams

LBCI Next
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's Strategic Talks in Paris on Lebanon-Israel Border and Presidential Coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Incident in Majdal Shams: A Rocket Attack and Rising Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:54

Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Five migrants found dead on boat off Spain's Canaries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Hezbollah official to Reuters: We are not responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More