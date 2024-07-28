News
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 13:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report
In the past two days, contacts have been ongoing between several major parties to avoid a wide-scale war between Lebanon and Israel.
Meanwhile, US President Biden's senior adviser, Amos Hochstein, said in a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday night that if Israel attacks Beirut in response to Hezbollah's alleged attack on Majdal Shams, the situation could get out of control, an Israeli senior official said, according to what Barak Ravid, a political reporter for Axios, reported.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Amos Hochstein
Beirut
Yoav Gallant
Majdal Shams
Next
Israeli officials claim: Hezbollah to face consequences for Majdal Shams rocket strike; group denies involvement
Majdal Shams incident: UN condemns civilian deaths, urges restraint
Previous
