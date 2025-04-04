News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
World News
04-04-2025 | 11:27
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
China's ByteDance faces a Saturday deadline to sell the U.S. assets of TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer, which was imposed by President Donald Trump in January, or face a ban that was supposed to take effect in January under a 2024 law.
Trump said Thursday his administration is "very close" to reaching a deal on TikTok, with multiple investors involved.
A White House official said Friday "if there is any news to be shared about the future of TikTok, President Trump will announce it at a time of his choosing."
Trump made the comments a day after he announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher duties on some of the country's biggest trading partners. China now faces a 54% tariff on goods imported into the U.S.
Reuters
World News
Trump
TikTok
US
Sale
Deadline
Deal
