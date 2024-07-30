News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 14:27
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemned the "cowardly Israeli aggression" that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in several martyrs and injured many individuals.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iran
Lebanon
Israel
Beirut
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel
Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel
Lebanon News
Houthis: We condemn Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs
Houthis: We condemn Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel
Walid Joumblatt to LBCI: We are in a state of war and must expect everything from Israel
Lebanon News
Houthis: We condemn Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs
Houthis: We condemn Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
Lebanon News
Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024
Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024
Lebanon News
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Source close to Hezbollah says two killed in Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburb: AFP
Source close to Hezbollah says two killed in Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburb: AFP
World News
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Middle East News
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Lebanon News
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
News Bulletin Reports
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
Lebanon News
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
Lebanon News
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Learn More