Mikati denounces violence, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
2024-07-31 | 02:39
High views
Mikati denounces violence, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
2min
Mikati denounces violence, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the recent attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut that occurred on Tuesday. 

Speaking during an exceptional Cabinet session, Mikati warned of worsening conditions if the aggressor continues its “reckless and murderous madness.”

Mikati extended his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed concern over the escalating violence. 

“We hope that the killing will stop and question the reasons behind this development,” he said. 

“We fear the situation may deteriorate further if the relevant countries and the international community do not act swiftly to contain this dangerous escalation,” Mikati added.

He highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that the attack shifted the conflict from a state of engagement to an open danger. 

"The Israeli assault on the capital resulted in innocent casualties and has transformed Lebanon into a battleground of war and destruction," he stated.

In his remarks, Mikati criticized the ministers who boycotted the session, stating that their absence was unhelpful in the current crisis. 

He called on the global community to pressure Israel to cease fire, adhere to international resolutions, and implement UN Resolution 1701.

“To the Lebanese people, let us unite and demonstrate our solidarity with those affected by this aggression,” Mikati urged. 

He emphasized the need for full implementation of Resolution 1701 and called on international mediators to witness and condemn the unfolding events.

Furthermore, Mikati condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, describing it as a serious threat that could further escalate regional concerns.
 

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

Israel

Beirut

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance
Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
