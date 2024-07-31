Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

Emirates airline on Wednesday said customers who transit through Dubai on their way to Beirut will not be accepted for travel on Thursday and Friday, the latest airline to alter services to the Lebanese capital in recent days amid rising regional tensions.



Customers starting their journey in Dubai or Beirut will be accepted for travel, the Dubai-based airline said in a travel update.



FlyDubai on Wednesday also said it would operate only two daily flights to Beirut, rather than the scheduled three until Friday.



A number of other carriers have suspended, delayed or cancelled flights, although Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport listed arrivals on Wednesday from airlines including Middle East Airlines, Etihad, Air Arabia and Turkish Airlines.







Reuters