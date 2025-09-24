News
Russia and Iran sign memo on building small nuclear power plants in Iran
World News
24-09-2025 | 08:07
Russia and Iran sign memo on building small nuclear power plants in Iran
Russia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.
The agreement was signed by Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev and Iran's top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, at a meeting in Moscow. Rosatom described it as a "strategic project."
Eslami, who is also Iran's vice president, told Iranian state media earlier this week that the plan was to construct eight nuclear power plants as Tehran seeks to reach 20 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2040.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Iran
Nuclear
Moscow
Tehran
