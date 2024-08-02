Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the Security Council to reaffirm the priority of implementing United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701.



The ambassadors included representatives from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia, as well as from the non-permanent member countries currently in Lebanon: Algeria, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea.



Mikati met with former MP Bahia Hariri to discuss topics of mutual interest between the Ministries of Education and Health, the Hariri Foundation, and the "Summit on the Future" conference that will be held next September in New York.



He also met with the Director General of State Security, Major General Antoine Saliba.