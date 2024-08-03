Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib received a call from his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, offering condolences for the victims and injured from the Israeli strike that targeted Beirut last Tuesday evening.



Minister Rasmussen expressed his country's support for the Lebanese government's position and Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the need to respect international legitimacy for the benefit of all countries, particularly smaller ones, to maintain international peace and security.



For his part, Minister Bou Habib reiterated the necessity of full and comprehensive implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, noting that enforcing all UN resolutions in the region could end the cycle of periodic wars and pave the way for lasting peace.



He stated that "military options will lead to a radical escalation of the conflict."