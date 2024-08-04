News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
2024-08-04 | 00:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Dozens of rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee region on Saturday, according to reports from Al Jazeera.
Lebanon News
Rockets
South
Lebanon
Galilee
Next
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
0
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
0
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
Middle East News
03:20
Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack
0
Middle East News
02:42
One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv
Middle East News
02:42
One killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
05:03
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-31
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
World News
2024-07-31
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
0
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
Middle East News
04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
Lebanon News
09:03
Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
06:11
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
5
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
Lebanon News
00:07
Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
7
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli artillery shells ignite fire at Chihine in Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More