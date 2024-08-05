The caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad received an emergency aid shipment via a charter plane on Monday.



The shipment, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Lebanon, arrived at the Middle East Airlines (MEA) cargo terminal at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. It weighs 32 tons and includes medical supplies and medicines for treating war injuries.



This aid aims to enhance the readiness of the health sector to face any potential escalation in the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. The delivery was attended by the WHO representative in Lebanon, Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr.