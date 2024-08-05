Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

Lebanon News
2024-08-05 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

The caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad received an emergency aid shipment via a charter plane on Monday.

The shipment, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Lebanon, arrived at the Middle East Airlines (MEA) cargo terminal at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. It weighs 32 tons and includes medical supplies and medicines for treating war injuries.

This aid aims to enhance the readiness of the health sector to face any potential escalation in the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. The delivery was attended by the WHO representative in Lebanon, Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health

Minister

Emergency

Aid

Shipment

WHO

LBCI Next
One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon
PM Mikati and Canada's Joly discuss regional tensions and peaceful resolutions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib urges British Foreign and Defense Ministers to pressure Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon's PM Mikati meets UK FM and Defense Minister: Solution lies in implementing international resolutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Chinese Embassy in Beirut urges caution for travelers to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

PM Mikati and Canada's Joly discuss regional tensions and peaceful resolutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More