Joe Ghorayeb to LBCI: Medication stock sufficient for 5.5 months

Joe Ghorayeb, Chief Operating Officer of Union Healthcare, announced that Lebanon's current medicine stock is sufficient for approximately five and a half months.



This supply includes medicines held by both importers and hospitals.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Ghorayeb expressed concerns beyond the immediate medical needs related to the ongoing conflict.



“Our worries extend to ensuring the availability of medicines for chronic and cancerous diseases,” he said.



He added, "In case of any blockade on the ports, we have coordinated with logistics companies abroad to gather the medicines in one place and secure special import permits."



Regarding the issue of medicine hoarding, Ghorayeb reassured the public that hoarding is not an issue.



“Medicine prices are regulated by the Ministry of Health, and any violations are subject to legal penalties,” he stated.



He acknowledged recent delays in medicine distribution, attributing them to efforts to ensure that distributed quantities are not intended for storage and that distribution is equitable.