LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

Lebanon News
2024-08-07 | 07:36
Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces party, stated that "the suffering currently experienced by the people of the south is linked to Iranian national security." 

He warned that the ongoing war would have catastrophic results for Lebanon. 

He noted that even if the conflict were to stop, a scenario he deems unlikely given the prevailing escalation, the war has already claimed over 500 lives and caused between two and three billion dollars in economic losses in the south, in addition to three to four billion dollars in losses to the Lebanese economy.

Geagea emphasized that those responsible for initiating military operations in southern Lebanon are accountable for all these losses.

His remarks were made during an annual dinner held at the party's headquarters in Maarab.

Geagea suggested that the solution is straightforward: deploying the Lebanese Army to defend the southern border, and dismissed claims that the army is incapable.

Regarding the Beirut port explosion, Geagea criticized the "resistance axis" for hindering the investigation into the incident, vowing that his party would persist in its pursuit of justice despite the delays.

Geagea explained that his party has been working for four years within international forums to establish an international fact-finding committee for the Beirut port explosion.

He acknowledged that this effort has been challenging but affirmed the party's ongoing demand for the formation of the committee. 

He noted that some countries are reluctant to confront Iran, which is why they have not supported the formation of the committee. 

However, Geagea mentioned that there have recently been some positive changes in this regard.

Geagea urged the Minister of Justice and the Lebanese government to "fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the proper administration of justice and advance the investigation into the port explosion." 

He suggested that the Minister of Justice should call a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council to prioritize the Beirut port explosion investigation and push to remove any obstacles within a set deadline, warning that failure to do so would result in accountability for delaying the investigation.

He pointed out that "the political leadership must ensure justice is served, even with the separation of powers in Lebanon."
 

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Forces

South Lebanon

Conflict

Army

Beirut

Explosion

Justice

Iran

Security

