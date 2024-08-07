News
Spain supports Gaza ceasefire, emphasizes need for peace in Lebanon in call with Lebanese FM
Lebanon News
2024-08-07 | 09:12
Spain supports Gaza ceasefire, emphasizes need for peace in Lebanon in call with Lebanese FM
In a phone call with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib reiterated the need to put an end to Israeli escalation in Lebanon and the region to avoid entering into a full-scale regional war that would benefit no one.
He called on the international community and the European Union to abandon the policy of double standards and adopt unified standards in the ongoing conflict.
He urged them to act urgently to stop the war crimes committed by Israel in Lebanon and Gaza and its "reckless" plans to prolong the war.
Minister Bou Habib thanked Spain for its supportive stance towards Lebanon, its solidarity, and its efforts to avert dangers from the country.
For his part, Minister Albares emphasized that Spain views the developments in Lebanon and the region with great concern and is significantly involved in efforts to prevent escalation and achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
He stressed that Spain has advocated in international forums and within the European Union to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and prevent any Israeli attack on it.
Additionally, Minister Bou Habib received a phone call from Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, during which they discussed the developments in Lebanon and the region.
The Cypriot minister affirmed his country's support for Lebanon, stressing the need for restraint, de-escalation, and full implementation of Resolution 1701.
