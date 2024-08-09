Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-08-09 | 12:59
High views
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday that an Israeli airstrike on Sidon resulted in the death of a Palestinian and minor injuries to two individuals, one Palestinian and one Lebanese, who received emergency treatment.

In a separate incident, Israeli shelling on the town of Mays al-Jabal wounded a resident, who was subsequently admitted to Tebnin Governmental Hospital for further treatment. 

