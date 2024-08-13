Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

2024-08-13 | 06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday that Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in two waves, which caused loud sonic booms over Tyre, Sidon, and Al Zahrani.

