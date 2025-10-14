Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 14:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

The Israeli military said Tuesday the Red Cross was on its way to collect the remains of several hostages held by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

"The Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody," it said in a statement.

On Monday, Hamas handed over the remains of four hostages, just hours after releasing the last 20 living captives.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Cross

remains

deceased

hostages

LBCI Next
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israeli army confirms 13 surviving hostages handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34

Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel frees 1,968 inmates as part of Gaza ceasefire deal: Prison service

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-13

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More