Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 05:34
High views
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce

A spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency announced Monday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take part in a peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh aimed at solidifying the Gaza ceasefire and reaffirming both sides’ commitment to maintaining it.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas

Benjamin Netanyahu

Sharm El-Sheikh

Gaza

Israel

