Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-16 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
A 5.16 magnitude earthquake shook Jordan and Syria on Friday, which was also felt by residents in different areas across Lebanon.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the residents of Keserwan, Byblos, Tripoli, and Beirut felt the tremors.
Lebanon News
Magnitude
Earthquake
Jordan
Syria
Tremors
Lebanon
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
