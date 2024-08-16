5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

2024-08-16 | 06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

A 5.16 magnitude earthquake shook Jordan and Syria on Friday, which was also felt by residents in different areas across Lebanon. 

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the residents of Keserwan, Byblos, Tripoli, and Beirut felt the tremors.

Lebanon News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Jordan

Syria

Tremors

Lebanon

