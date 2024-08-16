News
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
Lebanon News
2024-08-16 | 07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
The Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Public Health denied reports that the ministry is not covering the expenses for some of the injured from the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health expressed ''surprise at the circulation of such incorrect and misleading information when Lebanon is experiencing severe difficulties.''
The ministry urged media outlets to act responsibly and accurately when reporting news and verify such claims with the relevant authorities.
The Ministry of Public Health reminded that Minister Firass Abiad has confirmed on multiple occasions that all injured individuals are covered without exception, based on a financial allocation decision made by the Lebanese government.
The ministry confirmed that ''The decision is implemented strictly according to institutional principles, with no room for favoritism. It ensures the principles of justice and the right to receive appropriate and effective medical care for everyone in need.''
The ministry concluded: "Any interested party can verify the implementation of this decision by consulting with the relevant authorities at the ministry and various hospitals where victims of the attacks are referred. The spread of random news that causes confusion and exacerbates wounds and suffering should be stopped."
