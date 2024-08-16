Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March

The Public Health Ministry announced on Friday it is closely monitoring the situation related to Monkeypox in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientific committees.



In a statement, the Ministry reassured the public that no new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since last March, emphasizing its efforts to strengthen surveillance systems through early detection and rapid diagnosis of potential cases.



The Ministry clarified that the WHO currently does not make specific recommendations for implementing special measures at border crossings.



The Ministry provided information to remind the public about the disease, its symptoms, and preventive measures.



Mpox is a contagious disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. Most people recover completely within two to four weeks.



However, certain groups, including individuals with immunodeficiency, those with chronic illnesses, children, and pregnant women, may experience severe complications, sometimes leading to death.



The disease spreads through direct contact with infected individuals through touching, kissing, or sexual contact; contact with contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, or needles; short-range respiratory droplets from close and prolonged interactions with infected individuals; transmission from a pregnant woman to her fetus, during childbirth, or from a parent to their child through close contact; community settings like tattoo or beauty salons; and contact with infected animals, particularly during hunting, skinning, or cooking.



Mpox symptoms can appear one to three weeks after exposure and typically last two to four weeks, although they may persist longer in individuals with immunodeficiency.



Common symptoms include headache, fever, sore throat, rash anywhere on the body, including the mouth or throat (which can appear as a single lesion or multiple lesions), swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, back pain, and fatigue.



The Ministry continues to encourage public awareness and adherence to preventive measures to minimize the risk of infection.