Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March

Lebanon News
2024-08-16 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March

The Public Health Ministry announced on Friday it is closely monitoring the situation related to Monkeypox in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientific committees.

In a statement, the Ministry reassured the public that no new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since last March, emphasizing its efforts to strengthen surveillance systems through early detection and rapid diagnosis of potential cases.

The Ministry clarified that the WHO currently does not make specific recommendations for implementing special measures at border crossings.

The Ministry provided information to remind the public about the disease, its symptoms, and preventive measures.

Mpox is a contagious disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. Most people recover completely within two to four weeks. 

However, certain groups, including individuals with immunodeficiency, those with chronic illnesses, children, and pregnant women, may experience severe complications, sometimes leading to death.

The disease spreads through direct contact with infected individuals through touching, kissing, or sexual contact; contact with contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, or needles; short-range respiratory droplets from close and prolonged interactions with infected individuals; transmission from a pregnant woman to her fetus, during childbirth, or from a parent to their child through close contact; community settings like tattoo or beauty salons; and contact with infected animals, particularly during hunting, skinning, or cooking.
 
Mpox symptoms can appear one to three weeks after exposure and typically last two to four weeks, although they may persist longer in individuals with immunodeficiency. 

Common symptoms include headache, fever, sore throat, rash anywhere on the body, including the mouth or throat (which can appear as a single lesion or multiple lesions), swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, back pain, and fatigue.

The Ministry continues to encourage public awareness and adherence to preventive measures to minimize the risk of infection.

Lebanon News

Health

Ministry

Cases

Mpox

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-08

Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Egyptian FM: We support extension of UNIFIL and implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-15

French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region

LBCI
World News
2024-07-07

Midday turnout in French poll highest in four decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:55

Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:37

Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More