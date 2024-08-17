Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon

2024-08-17 | 06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in Tyre, South Lebanon, on Saturday, causing loud sonic booms.

The "National News Agency" correspondent in Tyre reported that Israeli warplanes conducted mock air raids over the city of Tyre and its surrounding villages, breaking the sound barrier twice, resulting in a loud sonic boom.

