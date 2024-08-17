News
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in Tyre, South Lebanon, on Saturday, causing loud sonic booms.
The "National News Agency" correspondent in Tyre reported that Israeli warplanes conducted mock air raids over the city of Tyre and its surrounding villages, breaking the sound barrier twice, resulting in a loud sonic boom.
Tyre
Lebanon
Israel
Warplane
Sound Barrier
Sonic Boom
Next
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
Previous
