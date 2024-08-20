Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry

2024-08-20 | 06:00
Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry
Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced on Tuesday that Israeli artillery shelling on the town of Khiam resulted in the injury of a young Syrian national. 

The injured individual received treatment at the emergency department of Marjayoun Governmental Hospital.

