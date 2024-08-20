On Tuesday, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf noted that Algeria does not want Lebanon to plunge into darkness, stating that his country is currently exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon.



In a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, Attaf reaffirmed Algeria's readiness to do whatever is necessary to support Lebanon in international forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council.



In return, Bou Habib conveyed deep appreciation and gratitude for Algeria's gesture towards Lebanon.



He thanked Algeria for its unwavering support and praised the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two countries at the United Nations and the Security Council on issues of mutual concern.