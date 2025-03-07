Syria's Latakia 'provocations' threaten peace: Turkey

Middle East News
07-03-2025 | 06:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s Latakia &#39;provocations&#39; threaten peace: Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's Latakia 'provocations' threaten peace: Turkey

Turkey on Friday warned against "provocations" in Syria's Latakia province where recent clashes killed dozens in some of the worst violence since Bashar al-Assad's fall, saying they threatened peace.

"Such provocations must not be allowed to become a threat to the peace of Syria and our region," foreign ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli wrote on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Latakia

Provocations

Peace

Turkey

LBCI Next
Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat
Monitor says Syria security forces 'executed' 52 Alawites in Latakia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-31

Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Monitor says Syria security forces 'executed' 52 Alawites in Latakia

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-04

Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Syrian forces seek to snuff out nascent Alawite insurgency

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Monitor says Syria security forces 'executed' 52 Alawites in Latakia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah positions in South Lebanon, targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-05

Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05

Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More