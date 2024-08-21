Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday that an Israeli air raid targeting a vehicle in the town of Beit Lif, south Lebanon, resulted in the death of a Lebanese citizen.



The statement also noted that Israeli shelling on Wazzani town led to the death of a Syrian national.



In response to the attacks, Hezbollah targeted a position in the Hadb Yaroun area with a precision strike, achieving a direct hit.