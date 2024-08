The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) marked its 39th anniversary on August 23, celebrating nearly four decades of pioneering television broadcasting in Lebanon.



LBCI is the first private television station in Lebanon. It was founded in 1992 by acquiring the assets, liabilities, and logo of LBC, an entity founded in 1985 during the Lebanese Civil War.



Growing into a leading media institution, LBCI is known for its innovative programming and commitment to delivering quality news and entertainment to the Lebanese audience.



Since its inception, the channel has become a trusted source of information, known for its commitment to journalistic integrity and innovation in broadcasting.



As LBCI looks to the future, it remains deeply committed to the values that have guided it for nearly four decades, with a heartfelt promise to continue being a voice for the people, today and always.