Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

Lebanon News
2024-08-26 | 02:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib received a phone call from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. 

Bou Habib provided Borrell with an update on the field developments in southern Lebanon and the region.

Borrell reaffirmed his support for Lebanon's stance, calling for the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Minister Bou Habib and Borrell regret "the lack of progress in the new round of negotiations led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, which was held in Cairo following the first round in Doha." 

They both emphasized "the importance of continuing efforts and initiatives to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as a crucial step towards ending the ongoing escalation in the region and avoiding a full-scale war."

Minister Bou Habib emphasized the "need for the European Union to exert pressure on Israel to stop its ongoing aggression against Lebanon and adhere to the implementation of Resolution 1701."

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Middle East

Abdallah Bou Habib

Josep Borrell

Conflict

Israel

Ceasefire

Resolution 1701

European Union

LBCI Next
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20

Israel Develops Gas Fields While Lebanon Awaits: An Energy Divide Amid Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Ministerial meeting focuses on halting Israeli aggression and implementing Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More