Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
2024-08-26 | 02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib received a phone call from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.
Bou Habib provided Borrell with an update on the field developments in southern Lebanon and the region.
Borrell reaffirmed his support for Lebanon's stance, calling for the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Minister Bou Habib and Borrell regret "the lack of progress in the new round of negotiations led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, which was held in Cairo following the first round in Doha."
They both emphasized "the importance of continuing efforts and initiatives to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza as a crucial step towards ending the ongoing escalation in the region and avoiding a full-scale war."
Minister Bou Habib emphasized the "need for the European Union to exert pressure on Israel to stop its ongoing aggression against Lebanon and adhere to the implementation of Resolution 1701."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Middle East
Abdallah Bou Habib
Josep Borrell
Conflict
Israel
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
European Union
