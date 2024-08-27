Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon's Nabatiyeh El Faouqa; missile fails to explode, reports NNA

2024-08-27 | 02:19
Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon&#39;s Nabatiyeh El Faouqa; missile fails to explode, reports NNA
Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon's Nabatiyeh El Faouqa; missile fails to explode, reports NNA

Around 8:20 a.m., an Israeli drone carried out a strike targeting an open area on the eastern outskirts of Nabatiyeh El Faouqa in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday.

However, the agency added that the missile had not exploded.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Nabatiyeh El Faouqa

