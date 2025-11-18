Major online platforms suffer global outage

Several major online platforms, including X and ChatGPT, experienced outages affecting thousands of users worldwide.



Digital infrastructure company Cloudflare announced that it had encountered an internal issue.



Cloudflare, whose network handles about one-fifth of global internet traffic, said it had begun investigating the service degradation.



The company confirmed that it has started implementing fixes but noted that some customers may continue to experience disruptions during the service restoration process.



According to the outage-tracking tool DownDetector, the issue prevented thousands of users from accessing platforms such as Canva, X, Grindr, and ChatGPT, with users filing reports through the platform.



Reuters