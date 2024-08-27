News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-27 | 13:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier on Tuesday over Beirut, Sidon, and Zahrani in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Sound Barrier
Beirut
Lebanon
Sidon
South
Next
Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon's Nabatiyeh El Faouqa; missile fails to explode, reports NNA
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:31
Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack
Middle East News
15:31
Israeli soldier injured in Hezbollah aircraft attack
0
World News
15:21
Trump adds RFK Jr. and Gabbard to transition team
World News
15:21
Trump adds RFK Jr. and Gabbard to transition team
0
Lebanon News
15:03
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
Lebanon News
15:03
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
0
Middle East News
14:32
UNSC considers sanctioning two RSF generals in Sudan
Middle East News
14:32
UNSC considers sanctioning two RSF generals in Sudan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:03
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
Lebanon News
15:03
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
0
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
0
Middle East News
14:22
White House says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack
Middle East News
14:22
White House says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
3
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
6
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
7
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
8
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More