Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

2024-08-31 | 08:57
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri stated that saving the holy sites in Palestine is a duty toward God, and that Muslims and Christians relinquishing Jerusalem would be a renunciation of their values.

On the anniversary of Imam Musa al Sadr’s disappearance, he stressed that the ongoing massacres by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank are just as critical as the attacks on holy sites.

He stated, "It is a mistake to think that Israel's actions are merely a reaction to 'Hamas'; what they are doing is a deliberate act of killing and the extermination of the Palestinian people."

He added, "The ongoing events in Gaza, with the Arab world standing by, are a clear effort to reshape the region. If Gaza falls, it could signal the beginning of a broader downfall for the Arab world, setting the stage for Israel to become the dominant force."

He described Palestine as a daily test of the world's conscience. 

He affirmed its right to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, stating that "success in this test can only be achieved by escalating the resistance, both militarily and diplomatically."

He stated, "Israel is absolute evil, and dealing with it is forbidden." 

He reiterated his commitment to the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, emphasizing that Israel is the only party that needs to be held accountable for this resolution, as it has set a record for violating it.

Regarding the issue of displaced southerners, he expressed gratitude to every Lebanese who opened their homes to host their fellow citizens.

He stressed the importance of preserving national unity and Christian-Muslim coexistence, calling it a vital asset.

Regarding the presidency, he said, "As the Amal-Hezbollah duo, we maintain that the presidential election is an internal constitutional matter, independent of regional dynamics. We were the first to urge taking advantage of the current regional situation to move forward with the election."

He added, "We reaffirm that the call for electing a president remains open. We invite dialogue over several days and successive sessions with a constitutional quorum. Come tomorrow to consult under the roof of Parliament."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Speaker Of Parliament

Nabih Berri

South

Israel

Conflict

President

Election

Major fire breaks out on outskirts of Naqoura, South Lebanon, due to Israeli drone
LBCI Previous

