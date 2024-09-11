Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed

2024-09-11 | 11:14
Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati's residence; tear gas deployed
Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed

Retired military personnel staged protests on Wednesday in front of the Grand Serail and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's residence, coinciding with the Cabinet session.
 
Additionally, tear gas has been reportedly fired in front of PM Mikati’s residence to disperse the protesters.
 

