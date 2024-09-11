Bou Habib concludes Cairo visit, discusses aggression on Lebanon with Jordanian, Syrian, and Libyan counterparts

The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, concluded his visit to Cairo on Wednesday, where he participated in the 162nd session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Bou Habib held discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and Libya's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour.



The discussions focused on developments concerning Israel's aggression against Lebanon.



Bou Habib emphasized the importance of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 to achieve lasting stability and prevent the escalation of a regional conflict.