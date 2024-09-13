Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

The Litani River National Authority announced that it had detected cholera bacteria in the river’s upper basin during regular tests of samples collected from various locations.



In a statement, the authority explained that water contaminated with cholera is the primary cause of its spread, particularly as the Litani River receives sewage laden with various types of bacteria.



On September 9, 2024, samples were taken from seven locations in the upper basin and analyzed at the authority’s laboratory in Kherbet Qanafar.



The results showed cholera contamination at two points: the sewage collection site in Chtaura and the Litani River at Dalhamiya Bridge.



Notably, these two locations had also recorded cholera contamination during the outbreak in 2022.



The Litani River National Authority warned that the current situation poses a serious public health risk to nearby communities and called for an immediate halt to all activities that could worsen the problem or spark a new outbreak.



“If cholera bacteria reach surface water, they will spread to all points, threatening the health of everyone in the upper Litani basin,” the authority cautioned in its statement.