News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Lebanon News
2024-09-13 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
The Litani River National Authority announced that it had detected cholera bacteria in the river’s upper basin during regular tests of samples collected from various locations.
In a statement, the authority explained that water contaminated with cholera is the primary cause of its spread, particularly as the Litani River receives sewage laden with various types of bacteria.
On September 9, 2024, samples were taken from seven locations in the upper basin and analyzed at the authority’s laboratory in Kherbet Qanafar.
The results showed cholera contamination at two points: the sewage collection site in Chtaura and the Litani River at Dalhamiya Bridge.
Notably, these two locations had also recorded cholera contamination during the outbreak in 2022.
The Litani River National Authority warned that the current situation poses a serious public health risk to nearby communities and called for an immediate halt to all activities that could worsen the problem or spark a new outbreak.
“If cholera bacteria reach surface water, they will spread to all points, threatening the health of everyone in the upper Litani basin,” the authority cautioned in its statement.
Lebanon News
Litani River National Authority
Litani
River
Cholera
Bacteria
Health
Water
Sewage
Next
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084
0
World News
2024-09-11
Hanoi flooded by swollen river as Typhoon Yagi claims 155 lives
World News
2024-09-11
Hanoi flooded by swollen river as Typhoon Yagi claims 155 lives
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
0
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
On LBCI, Jean Abboud reveals recent travel fraud cases and future impact of Beirut Airport's fast-track lane
0
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-13
Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary
Lebanon News
2024-08-13
Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-06
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Lebanon News
2024-09-06
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:17
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child
Lebanon News
12:17
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child
4
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
6
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
7
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
8
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More