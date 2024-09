A large number of injuries have been reported following a new wave of explosions involving ICOM V82 walkie-talkies, according to information made available to LBCI.



The blasts also caused damage and fires inside cars and homes. According to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Ministry of Health, more than 100 people have been injured, particularly due to the fact that the explosion of these devices is stronger than that of pagers.



A security source told Reuters that the communication devices that exploded today were portable wireless devices, different from the pagers that exploded yesterday. The source added that Hezbollah had purchased the portable communication devices approximately five months ago, around the same time they bought the pagers.

The army command has requested that citizens avoid gathering in areas witnessing security incidents to allow medical teams to reach the affected locations.