Lebanon requests UN Security Council meeting on communication device explosions

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati visited the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday, accompanied by Ministers Walid Nassar and Nasser Yassin, to follow up on recent developments.



Mikati confirmed that the visit aimed to assess the significant role played by the ministry and how Minister Firas Abiad managed the situation, overseeing and mobilizing all hospitals.



He assured that no new injuries were reported today as a result of Tuesday's attack.



Mikati also stated that he requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the explosion of communication devices in Lebanon, emphasizing the need to handle the issue at a higher level than through complaints.