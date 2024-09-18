Hamas blamed Israel for a new wave of explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday, where walkie-talkies exploded in Hezbollah strongholds, killing 14 people and wounding more than 450.



"We strongly condemn the renewed and ongoing Zionist aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people," Hamas said in a statement.



The group added that the attack, occurring a day after Hezbollah pagers exploded, killing 12 people and wounding 2,800, "now threatens the security and stability of the region."



AFP