White House warns against 'escalation' in Mideast after Lebanon blasts

2024-09-18 | 15:53
0min
White House warns against 'escalation' in Mideast after Lebanon blasts

The White House on Wednesday warned all sides against escalation in the Middle East after two days of blasts in Lebanon, which are widely attributed to Israel, involving hand-held devices targeting Hezbollah.

"We still don't want to see an escalation of any kind. We don't believe that additional military operations are the way to resolve this crisis," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

AFP
 

