Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the European Commission, strongly condemned the recent attack involving the explosion of numerous electronic devices across Lebanon. The attacks resulted in many casualties and numerous injuries.



Borrell said, “Once again, the indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and severe collateral damage to civilians, the broader consequences for the population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals.”



He noted that the perpetrators of these attacks aim to spread terror in Lebanon, adding, “I support the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk’s assessment of the incident and the call for an independent investigation.”



Borrell emphasized that the risk of military escalation, with its devastating consequences for the entire region, requires an urgent mobilization of efforts. “The European Union will continue to do its utmost to support voices of peace and reason,” he said.