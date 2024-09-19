Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

After a series of Israeli attacks targeting Lebanon—specifically communication devices used by Hezbollah, including pagers and walkie-talkies that detonated, causing dozens of deaths and injuring more than 2,000 people—the group's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech condemning the incidents.



In his speech Thursday, Nasrallah said, "We have witnessed a major humanitarian crisis in Lebanon that we haven't seen in a long time."



He said Israel had crossed all red lines and noted the number of casualties is very high, with accurate figures to be revealed soon. "The enemy deliberately aimed to kill 5,000 people in two minutes," he claimed.



Nasrallah called the events "a major terrorist operation" and classified the incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday as "massacres."



He said Hezbollah had formed multiple internal investigation committees to examine the explosions. "We have reached a near-certain conclusion, but we need more time for further verification."



Nasrallah said, "There is no doubt that we have suffered a major and severe blow, both in human and security terms, unprecedented in Lebanon's history and in the conflict with Israel."



He added, "This strong blow did not and will not bring us down. We will become stronger, more resilient, and more capable."



Nasrallah said one of the most significant pressures on Israel in this conflict is the Lebanese front, which he described as a key "negotiating card" for the Palestinian resistance to achieve its goals.



He also claimed the breach aimed to separate the Lebanese front from the Gaza front. "We tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the Lebanese front will not cease [its fight] until the aggression on Gaza stops, regardless of the sacrifices and consequences."



Nasrallah said messages arrived through official and unofficial channels Tuesday suggesting the goal of the attack was to halt the fight on the Lebanese front.



He also claimed senior Hezbollah leaders do not carry the types of pagers that exploded. "Our preparations are high, and we have increased the readiness of all weapons and fighters," he said.



Regarding discussions about shifting the focus to northern Israel, Nasrallah asserted, "One of their [Israel's] goals is to relocate settlers to the north," and asked Netanyahu, "Can you achieve that?"



"This is the challenge we have accepted. You will not be able to move northern residents back to the northern settlements," he added.



Nasrallah concluded by saying, "What has happened will have severe consequences. But today, let me change the approach."