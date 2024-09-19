Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

Lebanon News
2024-09-19 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

After a series of Israeli attacks targeting Lebanon—specifically communication devices used by Hezbollah, including pagers and walkie-talkies that detonated, causing dozens of deaths and injuring more than 2,000 people—the group's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech condemning the incidents.

In his speech Thursday, Nasrallah said, "We have witnessed a major humanitarian crisis in Lebanon that we haven't seen in a long time."

He said Israel had crossed all red lines and noted the number of casualties is very high, with accurate figures to be revealed soon. "The enemy deliberately aimed to kill 5,000 people in two minutes," he claimed.

Nasrallah called the events "a major terrorist operation" and classified the incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday as "massacres."

He said Hezbollah had formed multiple internal investigation committees to examine the explosions. "We have reached a near-certain conclusion, but we need more time for further verification."

Nasrallah said, "There is no doubt that we have suffered a major and severe blow, both in human and security terms, unprecedented in Lebanon's history and in the conflict with Israel."

He added, "This strong blow did not and will not bring us down. We will become stronger, more resilient, and more capable."

Nasrallah said one of the most significant pressures on Israel in this conflict is the Lebanese front, which he described as a key "negotiating card" for the Palestinian resistance to achieve its goals.

He also claimed the breach aimed to separate the Lebanese front from the Gaza front. "We tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the Lebanese front will not cease [its fight] until the aggression on Gaza stops, regardless of the sacrifices and consequences."

Nasrallah said messages arrived through official and unofficial channels Tuesday suggesting the goal of the attack was to halt the fight on the Lebanese front.

He also claimed senior Hezbollah leaders do not carry the types of pagers that exploded. "Our preparations are high, and we have increased the readiness of all weapons and fighters," he said.

Regarding discussions about shifting the focus to northern Israel, Nasrallah asserted, "One of their [Israel's] goals is to relocate settlers to the north," and asked Netanyahu, "Can you achieve that?"

"This is the challenge we have accepted. You will not be able to move northern residents back to the northern settlements," he added.

Nasrallah concluded by saying, "What has happened will have severe consequences. But today, let me change the approach."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Attacks

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Speech

LBCI Next
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says gathering information on Icom device explosions in Lebanon
US says it is still engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:01

Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib heads to New York for emergency Security Council session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
03:48

Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More