PM Mikati: Israeli airstrike shows disregard for humanitarian, legal, and ethical considerations

2024-09-20
LBCI
PM Mikati: Israeli airstrike shows disregard for humanitarian, legal, and ethical considerations
2min
PM Mikati: Israeli airstrike shows disregard for humanitarian, legal, and ethical considerations

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired a Cabinet meeting on Friday at the Grand Serail. 

Following the session, Mikati emphasized that the Israeli attack on a populated residential area underscores that Israel disregards any humanitarian, legal, or ethical considerations.

He condemned the violence that resulted in dozens of martyrs and thousands of injuries, describing it as a severe violation of human rights and justice.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Mikati referred to the unprecedented security crisis Lebanon faced this week, which resulted in thousands of casualties. 

He labeled the events as a heinous crime and a form of 'genocide,' calling on the international community to take a clear stance against these atrocities. 

He requested an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to address the situation.

Mikati stressed Lebanon's demand for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and asked Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to advocate for the establishment of international laws to protect civilian technologies from military targets.

He expressed his intention to travel to New York to represent Lebanon at the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions for long-term stability in the south.

Mikati also highlighted the importance of national unity and solidarity among various Lebanese groups in light of the tragedy.

Finally, he confirmed the Cabinet's commitment to discussing the budget to ensure citizens' economic stability and social security, with the next meeting to be scheduled based on the circumstances. 

In response to a question, he reiterated Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 while stating that Israel continues to violate this resolution.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
