Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official
Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 11:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official
An Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Israel's coast city of Haifa on Sunday, killing three people, an Israeli official said after a gag order was lifted.
The confirmation on Monday removed reporting restrictions imposed by Israel's military censorship on the attack, part of the most intense confrontation in history between longtime foes Iran and Israel.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Missile
Oil Refinery
Israel
Haifa
