Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?

In a statement, Hezbollah revealed that the Israeli strike on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in the deaths of 15 of its members.



Who Are the Assassinated and What Are Their Ranks?



The Israeli strike killed senior leader Ibrahim Aqil, whom the group described as a "prominent jihadi leader." Aqil was a member of the Jihad Council, the highest military authority in Hezbollah, which was previously comprised of seven members before the death of one of its leading figures, Fouad Shokor, last July.



The other figures were from the Radwan Force command committee, including:



Ahmed Mahmoud Wahbi, who is considered next in importance to the late Ibrahim Aqil. Wahbi was the head of central training in the party (known as Unit 800), a former leader of the Radwan Force, and is regarded as being as important as Radwan Force official Wissam al-Tawil, who was martyred on January 8, 2024.



Hezbollah also mourned 13 other members of the Radwan Force command committee, notable figures including:



Leaders Ahmad Qassem Al-Attar, responsible for training in the Radwan Force, and Hussein Ahmad Hadrage, chief of staff in the Radwan Force.



Additionally, the group mourned four battalion commanders, a security officer, and more than six with various responsibilities and roles within the command committee.