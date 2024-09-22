News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-22 | 01:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Hezbollah announced it launched rocket attacks in response to recent Israeli assaults in Lebanon, which the group described as a "brutal massacre" carried out by Israeli forces on Tuesday and Wednesday (pager and walkie-talkies attacks).
On Sunday, Hezbollah targeted the Rafael military industries complex, located in northern Haifa. The group reported firing dozens of "Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets" at the site around 6:30 a.m."
Additionally, Hezbollah struck the Ramat David airbase and airport in two separate attacks, using multiple rockets of the same type.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Pager
Explosion
Walkie-Talkie
Israel
Haifa
Ramat David
Next
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after rocket fire
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah parliamentarian's son killed in Israeli breach; pager explosion kills 10-year-old girl
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah parliamentarian's son killed in Israeli breach; pager explosion kills 10-year-old girl
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:22
Civil Defense: Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
05:22
Civil Defense: Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
02:53
UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'
Lebanon News
02:53
UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
0
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30
Fuel prices fall in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30
Fuel prices fall in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
0
Lebanon News
02:53
UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'
Lebanon News
02:53
UN official: Fighting puts Mideast on brink of 'catastrophe'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
3
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
4
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
5
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
6
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:17
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Lebanon News
12:17
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
8
Middle East News
14:01
Maariv: Israeli army on high alert for possible Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
14:01
Maariv: Israeli army on high alert for possible Hezbollah attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More