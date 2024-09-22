Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

Hezbollah announced it launched rocket attacks in response to recent Israeli assaults in Lebanon, which the group described as a "brutal massacre" carried out by Israeli forces on Tuesday and Wednesday (pager and walkie-talkies attacks).



On Sunday, Hezbollah targeted the Rafael military industries complex, located in northern Haifa. The group reported firing dozens of "Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets" at the site around 6:30 a.m."



Additionally, Hezbollah struck the Ramat David airbase and airport in two separate attacks, using multiple rockets of the same type.