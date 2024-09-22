Zahran to LBCI: Hezbollah achieves political objectives with limited strikes, US and Iran avoid direct war involvement

On Sunday, the Director of Media Focal Center and Journalist Salem Zahran told LBCI that members of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit are not currently deployed in southern Lebanon, as their role is to intervene during critical moments.



He added that Hezbollah, with a very limited number of rockets, is achieving its political objective of displacing settlers in northern Israel.



Zahran noted that while the U.S. supports Israel with money and weapons, Iran backs Hezbollah with funding and missiles, explaining that if Iran were to enter the war directly, U.S. warships would start bombing from Beirut to Sanaa.



However, he indicated an implicit understanding between Iran and the U.S. to avoid direct involvement in the war.