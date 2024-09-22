EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-22 | 14:05
High views
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
2min
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon

The European Union announced in a statement deep concern over the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah following the deadly attacks in Beirut on Friday that killed at least three children. 

The EU's High Representative urged an immediate ceasefire, saying, "A ceasefire is urgent, across the Blue Line as in Gaza."

The statement highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians, warning that they are "paying a high price" and will continue to suffer the most if the situation escalates into a full-scale war. 

The High Representative emphasized that such a war "must be averted, including by renewed intense diplomatic mediation efforts."

The EU also called for implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, urging both sides to adhere to its provisions. 

The escalating violence is expected to be a key issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly, where diplomatic solutions will be discussed to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
 
To read the statement, click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

EU

Statement

Ceasefire

Tensions

Israel

Lebanon

