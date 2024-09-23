Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Israel is intensifying its attacks against Hezbollah and that Israelis should remain calm in the coming days, noting that he anticipates increased fire across the border.



In a video posted by his office, Gallant stated, "We are intensifying our attacks in Lebanon, and the actions will continue until we achieve our goal of safely returning the residents of the north to their homes... These are the days when Israelis will need to remain calm."



Reuters