Mikati urges international pressure on Israel, warns of 'war of extermination' in southern Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its ongoing military operations in southern Lebanon, which he described as "a war of extermination."



Mikati’s remarks came during a Cabinet session on Monday, where he also discussed Lebanon’s ongoing budget law and temporary social assistance programs.



Mikati referenced recent comments by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who expressed concern that southern Lebanon could become another Gaza if the conflict continues.



The prime minister urged world powers to push for a ceasefire and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for an end to Israeli hostilities and a resolution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution.



"The Israeli aggression against Lebanon is a deliberate attempt to destroy Lebanese villages, towns, and green spaces," Mikati said. "We are fully committed to U.N. Resolution 1701 and are working to stop this renewed Israeli aggression while avoiding further escalation."



Additionally, he addressed concerns about Lebanon’s strained public sector, particularly ongoing discussions with military representatives regarding temporary social assistance programs.



He emphasized the government's commitment to supporting public sector workers but cautioned that "escalation and threats" would not lead to solutions.



On a different note, Mikati congratulated Saudi Arabia on its National Day, highlighting the deep and historic ties between Lebanon and the kingdom.



He praised Saudi leadership and expressed hope for continued cooperation and prosperity under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.