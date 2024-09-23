The caretaker Education and Higher Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, announced the closure of schools, secondary schools, institutes, and vocational and technical institutions—both public and private—on Monday and Tuesday.



This applies to the governorates of the South, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs.



The decision comes in response to the deteriorating security and military conditions in these regions, posing a risk to students commuting to educational institutions.



Halabi urged school administrators to stay informed by following official statements from the ministry regarding further developments.